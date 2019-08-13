Anne Kauffman to Direct World Premiere of Sarah Silverman Musical The Bedwetter

Atlantic Theater Company has announced that Obie and Drama Desk Award winner Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane, The Lucky Ones) will direct the world premiere of The Bedwetter, a previously announced new musical with a book by Drama Desk winner Joshua Harmon (Skintight) and Emmy winner Sarah Silverman, lyrics by Grammy and Emmy winnerAdam Schlesinger (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) and Silverman, and music by Schlesinger.

Performances will begin on April 25, 2020, and run though Sunday, June 14 at the Linda Gross Theater. Opening night, casting, and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Based on the bestselling memoir of the same name, The Bedwetter is described as follows: "Meet Sarah. She's funny. She's dirty. She's 10. And she's got a secret that you'll never guess (unless you read the title)."