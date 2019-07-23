TheaterMania Logo
Amy Poehler, John Mulaney, Natasha Lyonne at Opening of Get on Your Knees

John Early direct Jacqueline Novak's new solo show at the Cherry Lane Theatre.

Amy Poehler, Abbi Jacobson, Jacqueline Novak, Natasha Lyonne, Phoebe Robinson, and Rachel Dratch.
(© David Gordon)

Jacqueline Novak's new show Get on Your Knees opened at the Cherry Lane Theatre on July 22. Novak's solo show is directed by John Early.

Director John Early, writer and star Jacqueline Novak, and producers Natasha Lyonne and Mike Birbiglia.
(© David Gordon)

Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees is described as "the most high-brow show about blowjobs you'll ever see. Novak spins her material on the femininity of the penis and the stoicism of the vulva into an unexpectedly philosophical show that's part feminist outcry, part coming-of-age tale of triumph."

Jacqueline Novak and Natasha Lyonne with David Alan Grier.
(© David Gordon)

Get on Your Knees is presented by Natasha Lyonne and executive-produced by Mike Birbiglia. Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia are producers.

Jacqueline Novak and Judd Apatow.
(© David Gordon)

The production will run though August 18.

John Mulaney at the opening of Get on Your Knees.
(© David Gordon)
