Amy Poehler, John Mulaney, Natasha Lyonne at Opening of Get on Your Knees
John Early direct Jacqueline Novak's new solo show at the Cherry Lane Theatre.
Jacqueline Novak's new show Get on Your Knees opened at the Cherry Lane Theatre on July 22. Novak's solo show is directed by John Early.
Jacqueline Novak: Get on Your Knees is described as "the most high-brow show about blowjobs you'll ever see. Novak spins her material on the femininity of the penis and the stoicism of the vulva into an unexpectedly philosophical show that's part feminist outcry, part coming-of-age tale of triumph."
Get on Your Knees is presented by Natasha Lyonne and executive-produced by Mike Birbiglia. Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia are producers.
The production will run though August 18.
