¡Americano! Announces Casting for New World Stages Run

Casting has been announced for the New York City premiere of ¡Americano! The new musical is set for 12-week off-Broadway engagement March 31-June 19 at New World Stages.

Inspired by 9/11, ¡Americano! tells the true story of Tony Valdovinos, a DREAMer brought to America by his parents when he was 2 years old. On his 18th birthday Tony walked into a Marine Corps recruitment office to enlist, only to discover his parents hadn't told him he was an undocumented immigrant. But Tony did not give up on his dream to serve the only country he had ever known. Instead, he discovered alternatively powerful ways to serve and inspire by combating voter suppression and galvanizing a community to fight for representation in government.

Sean Ewing will star as Valdovinos, reprising his performance from ¡Americano!'s 2020 Phoenix Theater Company production. He leads a predominantly Latino company including Legna Cedillo, Yassmin Alers, Johanna Carlisle-Zepeda, Joseph Paul Cavazos, Lucas Coatney, Devin Cortez, Juan Luis Espinal, Justin Figueroa, Ruben Eduardo Flores, Megan Elysa Fulmer, Henry Gendron, Anne-Lise Koyabe, Alessandro J. Lopez, Edgar Lopez, Carolina Miranda, Alex Paez, Ryan Reyes, Lannie Rubio, Nicole Paloma Sarro, Robbie Serrano, Maria Cristina Posada Slye, and Pablo Torres.

Conceived and presented by Quixote Productions in association with Chicanos Por La Causa, ¡Americano! features an original score by singer-songwriter Carrie Rodriguez; a book by Michael Barnard, Jonathan Rosenberg, and Fernanda Santos; and additional lyrics by Barnard and Rosenberg. Barnard also serves as the musical's director.