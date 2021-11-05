Alley Mills to Join Wonder Years Husband Dan Lauria in Morning's at Seven

There will be a Wonder Years reunion off-Broadway when Alley Mills steps into the new revival of Paul Osborn's Morning's at Seven, replacing Judith Ivey, who departed the show due to a leg injury.

Mills will take on the role of Amy, co-starring alongside her Wonder Years TV husband Dan Lauria. Also in the cast are Lindsay Crouse, Alma Cuervo, Patty McCormack, Tony Roberts, John Rubinstein, Keri Safran, and Jonathan Spivey. Dan Wackerman directs.

Morning's at Seven runs through January 9 at the Theatre at St. Clement's. Nancy Ringham had been playing Ivey's role since the actor left the production last weekend.