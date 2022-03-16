Alison Leiby's Oh God, a Show About Abortion to Run Off-Broadway

Comedian Alison Leiby's Oh God, a Show About Abortion will have an off-Broadway run at the Cherry Lane Theatre, April 25-June 4. Lila Neugebauer directs.

Based on her real-life experiences, the show follows Leiby over the course of a summer that "started with a band and ended with a visit to Planned Parenthood. In between, she had two root canals, one very scary trip to the "Fertility" section of a Missouri CVS, and a dozen or so meltdowns about what to wear to an abortion, naturally. Alison walks through the stupid minutiae, the backwards practices, and the surprising perspective that comes with exercising your reproductive rights."

The show is presented by Ilana Glazer and produced by Mike Lavoie and Carlee Briglia, Bad Robot Live, and Chris Burns of AGI Entertainment. The production features lighting design by Amina Alexander and sound design by Margaret Montagna.