Bushwick Starr and Jeremy O. Harris to Present A Song of Songs

The Bushwick Starr is partnering with Jeremy O. Harris, El Puente, and Clubbed Thumb to present A Song of Songs, written by Agnes Borinsky and directed by Machel Ross. Performances are set to run March 10-27 at El Puente's Williamsburg Leadership Center, with an official opening on March 12.

A Song of Songs unpacks and remixes the Biblical poem, treating it as a jumping off place for thinking about love, erotics, collectivity, and justice. The production will feature performances by Sekai Abeni, Agnes Borinsky, and Ching Valdes-Aran.

The creative team includes Frank Oliva (scenic and lighting designer), Machel Ross (costume designer), Patricia Marjorie (props designer), Nazareth Hassan (lead sound designer), Sheldon Bennett (sound co-designer/A1), Joe Matunis and Vera Weinfield (muralista co-conspirators), Joseph White (composer), Gineiris Garcia (stage manager), Jana Lynne Umipig (company manager), Federica Borlenghi (associate director), Itzel Ayala (production manager), Jay Maury (technical director), and John Del Gaudio (creative producer).

