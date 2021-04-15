2021 Lucille Lortel Awards Will Pay Tribute to the Best of Off-Broadway

A celebration of off-Broadway theater will take place on Sunday, May 2, presented by the off-Broadway League and the Lucille Lortel Theatre.

The pre-taped special will serve as this year's Lucille Lortel Awards, and will honor the writers, actors, directors, choreographers, designers, musicians, stagehands, producers, theater staff, and audiences who all contribute to the incomparable magic of off-Broadway theater.

Featuring testimonials from members of the community, as well as fun facts, video footage from past awards shows, the Lucille Lortel vault, and more, the program will have appearances by Bebe Neuwirth, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Tracee Chimo Pallero, Edmund Donovan, Scott Elliott, Will Eno, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Bill Irwin, Francis Jue, Judy Kuhn, Grace McLean, Annette O'Toole, Larry Owens, Tonya Pinkins, Daryl Roth, Kristen Schaal, Jeremy Shamos, Susan Stroman, and Jason Tam. There will also be performances from Reed Luplau, the Foundation, Philip Taratula, Crystal Monee Hall, Allen René Louis, Michael McElroy, and Bobby Daye.

The free stream will serve as a benefit for the Actors Fund.