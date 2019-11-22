See Ashley Blanchet and More in New Photos of Paper Mill Playhouse's Cinderella

Paper Mill Playhouse has released photos of its production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, set to run through December 29. Check out Ashley Blanchet, Christopher Sieber, and more in the photos below.

The production features a book by Douglas Carter Beane based on the original by Hammerstein, and a Rodgers and Hammerstein score. Mark S. Hoebee directs.

Blanchet plays Ella, alongside Donna English as Marie, Rose Hemingway as Gabrielle, Dee Hoty as Madame, Andrew Kober as Jean-Michel, Angel Lin as Charlotte, Sieber as Sebastian, Billy Harrigan Tighe as Topher, Michael Wayne Wordly as Lord Pinkleton, John Barsoian, Kelly Berman, Antonio Beverly, Erin Burniston, Monica Cioffi, Taeler Cyrus, Richard Gatta, Ricky Loftus George, Christopher M. Howard, Derek Luscutoff, Kate Marilley, John Peterson, Dave Schoonover, Cynthia Thorne, Leslie Blake Walker, Isabella Ward, CorBen Williams, and Minami Yusui.

The production has choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter, music direction by Michael Borth, scenic design by Anna Louizos, costume design by William Ivey Long, costume coordination by Tom Beall, lighting design by Charlie Morrison, sound design by Matt Kraus, and hair and wig design by Paul Huntley.