Zachary Noah Piser to Star in Tiananmen: A Brave and Necessary New Musical

The new musical is making its world premiere with the Phoenix Theatre Company.

Zachary Noah Piser will play the leading role of Peiwen in Tiananmen: A Brave and Necessary New Musical, which is set to make its world premiere at the Phoenix Theatre Company October 4-29.

Piser was last seen on Broadway in KPOP and has appeared in the title role of Dear Evan Hansen.

With a book by Scott Elmegreen and a score by Drew Fornarola, Tiananmen sets a love story against the backdrop of the 1989 student protests in Tiananmen Square that were violently suppress by the Chinese Communist Party. Darren Lee directs.

Wu’er Kaixi, who helped lead the protests in China’s Tiananmen Square in 1989 and now lives in Taiwan as an activist for democracy, conceived Tiananmen and serves as the production’s creative consultant.

In addition to Piser, the cast includes Ellie Wang (Broadway’s Allegiance), Sami Ma, Brandon Chu (The King and I Broadway national tour), Kennedy Kanagawa (Into the Woods Broadway revival and national tour, Drama Desk nomination), Austin Ku (Chinglish Broadway national tour), Michael Ching (Gold Mountain, Utah Shakespeare Festival), Marc Oka (Broadway: Flower Drum Song), Sy Chounchaisit (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical national tour), Brandon Gille (The Hunchback of Notre Dame West Coast Premiere), Kuppi Jessop, Danielle Mendoza, Emma X. O’Loughlin (A Chorus Line Japan Tour), Andrea Somera (Assassins, East West Players), Michelle Chin (Cinderella), Raymond Dimaano (The King and I Broadway national tour), Rommel Pierre O’Choa (Broadway’s My Fair Lady), and Cindy Tsai.

The music director is Kevin White. The music supervisor is Steven Cuevas (Broadway’s Kinky Boots). The scenic/projection designer is Michael Downs, with costume design by Lex Liang. Kristine Bendul is the associate director and choreographer.