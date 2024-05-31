You Can Now Stream the Broadway Cast Recording of Illinoise

A physical CD will drop June 21, with an LP on the way on August 30.

Nonesuch Records has released the digital recording of Illinoise: A New Musical, which is currently playing at Broadway’s St. James Theatre and is nominated for the Tony Award for Best Musical. You can stream the album here.

Featuring the music of Sufjan Stevens (specifically his 2005 concept album Illinois), Illinoise depicts a ground of friends sharing stories around a campfire, including one very personal story about a roadtrip through Chicago and New York City that ends in both new love and old heartbreak.

The story is told through dance, from director-choreographer Justin Peck. The book is by Peck and Jackie Sibblies Drury. The dancers are backed by a band featuring the musician-vocalists Elijah Lyons, Shara Nova, and Tasha Viets-VanLear.

In addition to Lyons, Nova, and Viets-VanLear, the album’s band includes Christina Courtin, Sean Peter Forte, Domenica Fossati, Daniel Freedman, Kathy Halvorson, Nathan Koci, Eleonore Oppenheim, Brett Parnell, Brandon Ridenour, Kyra Sims, and Jessica Tsang.

TheaterMania’s review of Illinoise specifically praised the “overwhelming symphonic feeling that one rarely experiences in a Broadway house.”