Yes! The Musical, Inspired by Say Yes to the Dress, Coming to Nashville

Performances start April 26 at the Dream Hotel.

Linda Buchwald
Nashville
<i>Yes! the Musical</i> publicity photo (© MA2LA)
Yes! the Musical publicity photo
(© MA2LA)

From the executive producers of the reality TV show Say Yes to the Dress comes Yes! the Musical, a 75-minute production featuring four performers and thirteen new musical numbers. Performances start April 26 inside Dirty Little Secret [DLS] at the Dream Hotel in downtown Nashville.

The show was co-created by Joel Waggoner and features book and lyrics by Blaine Hopkins, music and lyrics by Garrett Kotecki (Teen Beach Movie), and direction by Shea Sullivan. In the show, when Ashley says yes to her engagement, chaos ensues as a motley crew of characters, from tipsy bridesmaids to a meddling mother, eagerly step in to help plan the perfect wedding.

