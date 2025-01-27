The new musical is by Frank Wildhorn, Nathan Tysen, and Daniel Goldstein.

The world premiere of the musical Kane and Abel opened at Tokyu Theatre Orb on January 22 in Tokyo. It will run through February 16, followed by a regional tour at Shin-Kabuki-za Theatre, Osaka, February 23-March 2.

Based on the bestselling novel by Jeffrey Archer, the musical adaptation features music by Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde), book and direction by Daniel Goldstein (Godspell), lyrics by Nathan Tysen (The Great Gatsby), arrangements and orchestrations by Jason Howland (The Great Gatsby), and choreography by Jennifer Weber (& Juliet).

The Toho/Cube production stars Kohei Matsushita as William Kane, Yuya Matsushita as Abel Rosnovski, Miyu Sakihi as Florentyna, Rina Chinen as Zaphia, Ayu Aika as Kate Brooks, Kazuya Kamikawa as George Novak, Takuya Uehara as Matthew Lester, Masato Takeuchi as Richard Kane, Takuya Kon as Henry Osborne, Toru Masuoka as Alan Lloyd, and Yuichiro Yamaguchi as Davis LeRoy.