Wole Soyinka's The Swamp Dwellers Announces Cast at TFANA

Theatre for a New Audience (TFANA) will present the off-Broadway premiere of Nobel Prize winner Wole Soyinka’s The Swamp Dwellers, directed by OBIE winner Awoye Timpo (Alice Childress’ Wedding Band). The Swamp Dwellers runs March 30-April 20.

Written in 1958, The Swamp Dwellers is one of Soyinka’s earliest plays. Yoruba myth is integrated with the mid-20th century in the story that takes place during one day in the life of a Nigerian family.

The cast features Tony nominee Ato Blankson-Wood (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Slave Play) as Igwezu, Leon Addison Brown (The Trip to Bountiful) as Makuri, Joshua Echebiri (Merry Wives) as A Beggar, Jenny Jules (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) as Alu, Jason Maina as Attendant to Kadiye, Chiké Okonkwo (Julius Caesar) as Kadiye, and Olawale Oyenola as A Drummer.

The creative team is scenic designer Jason Ardizzone-West, costume designer Qween Jean, lighting designer Seth Reiser, sound designer Rena Anakwe, music supervisor and composer Chief Ayanda Clarke, voice director Andrew Wade, dialect coach Jane Fujita, language consultant Doba Afolabi, and dramaturg Arminda Thomas.