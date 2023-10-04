Whitney Bashor and Jessica Vosk to Lead Industry Reading of Beaches the Musical

Whitney Bashor (The Bridges of Madison County) and Jessica Vosk (Wicked) will lead two private industry readings of the new musical Beaches, based on the bestselling novel by Iris Rainer Dart that was made into a film starring Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. The readings will be held on October 13.

The musical features music by Grammy Award-winning and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee Mike Stoller, lyrics by Dart, and a book by Dart and Thom Thomas, developed in collaboration with David Austin. The reading is directed by Emmy-winning and Tony nominated Lonny Price (Sunset Boulevard), and co-directed by Matt Cowart (Sunset Boulevard). Joseph Thalken is the music supervisor and Katie Coleman is the music director.

Beaches follows two friends, Cee Cee and Bertie, over 30 years, through being pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals. In addition to Bashor and Vosk, the cast includes Heather Ayers (Groundhog Day), Charlotte Sydney Harrington, Jessie Hooker-Bailey, Anne L. Nathan (Once), Matthew Saldivar (Peter and the Starcatcher), Analise Scarpaci (Mrs. Doubtfire), Elizabeth Teeter (Beetlejuice), Mackenzie Wilder, Azalea Wolfe and Jared Zirilli.

Beaches the Musical had its world premiere in 2014 and will have its international premiere at Theatre Calgary May 18-June 16.