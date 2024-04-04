Wet Brain, Stereophonic, Buena Vista Social Club Top Lortel Award Nominations List
Nominations for the 2024 Lucille Lortel Awards, honoring outstanding achievement off-Broadway, were announced today. Winners will be announced at a ceremony on Sunday, May 5 at NYU Skirball.
There were 75 eligible productions during the 2023-24 off-Broadway season, with 39 of those shows receiving at least one nomination. The Playwrights Horizons/MCC Theater production of Wet Brain earned eight nominations, the most of the year, followed by the Playwrights Horizons production of Stereophonic and the Atlantic’s musical Buena Vista Social Club, which both earned seven. The full list is below:
Outstanding Play
The Comeuppance
Plays For The Plague Year
Primary Trust
Stereophonic
Wet Brain
Outstanding Musical
(pray)
Buena Vista Social Club
Dead Outlaw
Hell’s Kitchen
Teeth
Outstanding Revival
Danny and the Deep Blue Sea
I Can Get It for You Wholesale
Philadelphia, Here I Come!
Sunset Baby
Translations
Outstanding Solo Show
All The Devils Are Here – How Shakespeare Invented the Villain
I Love You So Much I Could Die
Make Me Gorgeous!
Sorry For Your Loss
Triple Threat
Outstanding Director
Daniel Aukin – Stereophonic
David Cromer – Dead Outlaw
nicHi douglas – (pray)
Eric Ting – The Comeuppance
Dustin Wills – Wet Brain
Outstanding Choreographer
Camille A. Brown – Hell’s Kitchen
Graciela Daniele and Alex Sanchez – The Gardens of Anuncia
Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck – Buena Vista Social Club
nicHi douglas – (pray)
Raja Feather Kelly – Teeth
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play
Christopher Abbott – Danny and the Deep Blue Sea
Gabby Beans – Jonah
William Jackson Harper – Primary Trust
Nicole Ari Parker – The Refuge Plays
Josh Radnor – The Ally
A.J. Shively – Philadelphia, Here I Come!
Paco Tolson – The Knight of the Burning Pestle
Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play
Arnie Burton – Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors
Eli Gelb – Stereophonic
Carmen M. Herlihy – The Apiary
Florencia Lozano – Wet Brain
Julio Monge – Wet Brain
Bubba Weiler – Swing State
Frank Wood – Toros
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical
Natalie Venetia Belcon – Buena Vista Social Club
Jeb Brown – Dead Outlaw
Andrew Durand – Dead Outlaw
Santino Fontana – I Can Get It for You Wholesale
Priscilla Lopez – The Gardens of Anuncia
Alyse Alan Louis – Teeth
Maleah Joi Moon – Hell’s Kitchen
Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical
Shoshana Bean – Hell’s Kitchen
Rodrick Covington – Rock & Roll Man
Kecia Lewis – Hell’s Kitchen
Jessica Molaskey – The Connector
Steven Pasquale – Teeth
Mel Semé – Buena Vista Social Club
Thom Sesma – Dead Outlaw
Outstanding Ensemble
(pray): Ariel Kayla Blackwood, S T A R R Busby, Ashely De La Rosa, Tina Fabrique, Satori Folkes-Stone, Amara Granderson, Taylor Symone Jackson, Ziiomi Louise Law, Aigner Mizzelle, Gayle Turner, Darnell White, D. Woods
The Comeuppance: Brittany Bradford, Caleb Eberhardt, Susannah Flood, Bobby Moreno, Shannon Tyo
Flex: Brittany Bellizeare, Christiana Clark, Eboni Edwards, Renita Lewis, Erica Matthews, Ciara Monique, Tamera Tomakili
Outstanding Scenic Design
Jason Ardizzone-West – shadow/land
Arnulfo Maldonado – Buena Vista Social Club
Arnulfo Maldonado – Dead Outlaw
Kate Noll – Wet Brain
David Zinn – Stereophonic
Outstanding Costume Design
Dede Ayite – Buena Vista Social Club
Enver Chakartash – Stereophonic
Linda Cho – The Half-God of Rainfall
DeShon Elem – (pray)
Lux Haac – Manahatta
Outstanding Lighting Design
Amith Chandrashaker – The Comeuppance
Jiyoun Chang – Stereophonic
Jen Schriever – Spain
Cha See – Wet Brain
John Torres – Danny and the Deep Blue Sea
Outstanding Sound Design
Tei Blow & John Gasper – Wet Brain
Jonathan Deans – Buena Vista Social Club
Palmer Hefferan – The Comeuppance
Ryan Rumery – Stereophonic
Mikaal Sulaiman – (pray)
Outstanding Projection Design
59 Productions – Corruption
Nick Hussong – Wet Brain
Jared Mezzocchi – Poor Yella Rednecks
Jared Mezzocchi – Russian Troll Farm
Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew – The Connector
Lifetime Achievement Award
Ruben Santiago-Hudson
Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee
Dominique Morisseau
Outstanding Body of Work
Ars Nova