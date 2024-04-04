Wet Brain, Stereophonic, Buena Vista Social Club Top Lortel Award Nominations List

The Lortels honor the best off-Broadway theater of the season.

Nominations for the 2024 Lucille Lortel Awards, honoring outstanding achievement off-Broadway, were announced today. Winners will be announced at a ceremony on Sunday, May 5 at NYU Skirball.

There were 75 eligible productions during the 2023-24 off-Broadway season, with 39 of those shows receiving at least one nomination. The Playwrights Horizons/MCC Theater production of Wet Brain earned eight nominations, the most of the year, followed by the Playwrights Horizons production of Stereophonic and the Atlantic’s musical Buena Vista Social Club, which both earned seven. The full list is below:

Outstanding Play

The Comeuppance

Plays For The Plague Year

Primary Trust

Stereophonic

Wet Brain

Outstanding Musical

(pray)

Buena Vista Social Club

Dead Outlaw

Hell’s Kitchen

Teeth

Outstanding Revival

Danny and the Deep Blue Sea

I Can Get It for You Wholesale

Philadelphia, Here I Come!

Sunset Baby

Translations

Outstanding Solo Show

All The Devils Are Here – How Shakespeare Invented the Villain

I Love You So Much I Could Die

Make Me Gorgeous!

Sorry For Your Loss

Triple Threat

Outstanding Director

Daniel Aukin – Stereophonic

David Cromer – Dead Outlaw

nicHi douglas – (pray)

Eric Ting – The Comeuppance

Dustin Wills – Wet Brain

Outstanding Choreographer

Camille A. Brown – Hell’s Kitchen

Graciela Daniele and Alex Sanchez – The Gardens of Anuncia

Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck – Buena Vista Social Club

nicHi douglas – (pray)

Raja Feather Kelly – Teeth

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Play

Christopher Abbott – Danny and the Deep Blue Sea

Gabby Beans – Jonah

William Jackson Harper – Primary Trust

Nicole Ari Parker – The Refuge Plays

Josh Radnor – The Ally

A.J. Shively – Philadelphia, Here I Come!

Paco Tolson – The Knight of the Burning Pestle

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Play

Arnie Burton – Dracula, A Comedy of Terrors

Eli Gelb – Stereophonic

Carmen M. Herlihy – The Apiary

Florencia Lozano – Wet Brain

Julio Monge – Wet Brain

Bubba Weiler – Swing State

Frank Wood – Toros

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical

Natalie Venetia Belcon – Buena Vista Social Club

Jeb Brown – Dead Outlaw

Andrew Durand – Dead Outlaw

Santino Fontana – I Can Get It for You Wholesale

Priscilla Lopez – The Gardens of Anuncia

Alyse Alan Louis – Teeth

Maleah Joi Moon – Hell’s Kitchen

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical

Shoshana Bean – Hell’s Kitchen

Rodrick Covington – Rock & Roll Man

Kecia Lewis – Hell’s Kitchen

Jessica Molaskey – The Connector

Steven Pasquale – Teeth

Mel Semé – Buena Vista Social Club

Thom Sesma – Dead Outlaw

Outstanding Ensemble

(pray): Ariel Kayla Blackwood, S T A R R Busby, Ashely De La Rosa, Tina Fabrique, Satori Folkes-Stone, Amara Granderson, Taylor Symone Jackson, Ziiomi Louise Law, Aigner Mizzelle, Gayle Turner, Darnell White, D. Woods

The Comeuppance: Brittany Bradford, Caleb Eberhardt, Susannah Flood, Bobby Moreno, Shannon Tyo

Flex: Brittany Bellizeare, Christiana Clark, Eboni Edwards, Renita Lewis, Erica Matthews, Ciara Monique, Tamera Tomakili

Outstanding Scenic Design

Jason Ardizzone-West – shadow/land

Arnulfo Maldonado – Buena Vista Social Club

Arnulfo Maldonado – Dead Outlaw

Kate Noll – Wet Brain

David Zinn – Stereophonic

Outstanding Costume Design

Dede Ayite – Buena Vista Social Club

Enver Chakartash – Stereophonic

Linda Cho – The Half-God of Rainfall

DeShon Elem – (pray)

Lux Haac – Manahatta

Outstanding Lighting Design

Amith Chandrashaker – The Comeuppance

Jiyoun Chang – Stereophonic

Jen Schriever – Spain

Cha See – Wet Brain

John Torres – Danny and the Deep Blue Sea

Outstanding Sound Design

Tei Blow & John Gasper – Wet Brain

Jonathan Deans – Buena Vista Social Club

Palmer Hefferan – The Comeuppance

Ryan Rumery – Stereophonic

Mikaal Sulaiman – (pray)

Outstanding Projection Design

59 Productions – Corruption

Nick Hussong – Wet Brain

Jared Mezzocchi – Poor Yella Rednecks

Jared Mezzocchi – Russian Troll Farm

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew – The Connector

Lifetime Achievement Award

Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Playwrights’ Sidewalk Inductee

Dominique Morisseau

Outstanding Body of Work

Ars Nova