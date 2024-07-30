West End vs. Broadway: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Marks Eight Years of the Wizarding World on Stage

The world premiere production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child officially celebrates its eighth anniversary today.

Opening night at the Palace Theatre in London, where it is still running today, was held on July 30, 2016. The New York transfer debuted at the Lyric Theatre in March 2018, and was hailed as “the most magical show on Broadway” in our TheaterMania review.

Following the pandemic, the New York production reopened as a revised one-part version, while the London staging continues in its original two-part form.

To mark today’s milestone achievement, we’ve dedicated a special episode of West End vs Broadway to the WhatsOnStage Award-winning production and have brought together two actors who arguably portray one of the most popular characters of the play… Scorpius Malfoy.

Check out London’s Harry Acklowe and New York’s Erik Christopher Peterson as they form the “International Society of Scorpi” in the video below:

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features a story by J K Rowling, Thorne and Tiffany and is penned by Thorne, with movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music and arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions and magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision and arrangements by Martin Lowe and casting by Julia Horan.