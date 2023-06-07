Wayne Brady to Play the Wiz on Broadway

Alan Mingo Jr. will take on the role at several of the tour stops.

Wayne Brady will return to Broadway in 2024 to take on the title role in The Wiz.

Brady will also play the Wiz in the San Francisco (January 16-February 11 at the Golden Gate Theatre) and Los Angeles (February 13-March 3 at the Hollywood Pantages) tour stops.

Alan Mingo Jr. will essay the role when it kicks off this fall in Baltimore, and will play all additional stops including Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Atlantic, Chicago, Des Moines, and San Diego, among others.

Casting also includes Kyle Ramar Freeman as the Lion, Phillip Johnson Richardson as the Tinman, and Avey Wilson as the Scarecrow. Further company is still to be announced.

The Wiz features a book by William F. Brown and a Tony Award-winning score by Charlie Smalls (and others). Schele Williams directs the new production, which also includes choreography by JaQuel Knight and additional material by Amber Ruffin. Music supervision, orchestrations, and music arrangements are by Joseph Joubert, vocal and music arrangements are by Allen René Louis, and dance arrangements are by Derek Dixie.

The Wiz will have scenic design by Hannah Beachler, costume design by Sharen Davis, lighting design by Ryan J. O’Gara, sound design by Jon Weston, and wig design by Mia Neal.

The tour kicks off September 23 at the Hippodrome in Baltimore.