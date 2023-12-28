Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Cynthia Erivo, and Tituss Burgess Perform at the Kennedy Center Honors

The 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors aired last night on CBS and here are some video highlights.

Last night, CBS aired the 46th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, honoring Billy Crystal, Renée Fleming, Barry Gibb, Queen Latifah, and Dionne Warwick. We have three videos from the event. In the first, Tituss Burgess, Susan Graham, and Christine Baranski sing “You’ll Never Walk Alone” from Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel in honor of Renée Fleming.

In the next video, Cynthia Erivo sings “Alfie,” Burt Bacharach and Hal David’s song for the 1966 movie, for Dionne Warwick.

In the final video below, watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, joined by Marc Shaiman at the piano, honor Billy Crystal with a Crystal-style Oscar medley listing the accomplishments of Crystal’s career.