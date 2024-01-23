Watch Kelli O’Hara and Brian d’Arcy James in a Days of Wine and Roses Montage

Tony winner Kelli O’Hara and Tony nominee Brian d’Arcy James are currently starring in Days of Wine and Roses at Studio 54. The show is currently in previews, with opening night set for January 28. Watch a montage of the two stars singing in the show below.

Days of Wine and Roses is adapted from the 1962 film and original 1958 teleplay and is about a couple falling in love in 1950s New York and struggling against themselves to build their family. The musical features a book by Tony Award nominee Craig Lucas (The Light in the Piazza), music and lyrics by Tony Award winner Adam Guettel (The Light in the Piazza), and direction by Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent).

In addition to O’Hara and James, the cast includes Byron Jennings, Sharon Catherine Brown, Tony Carlin, Bill English, Olivia Hernandez, David Jennings, David Manis, Steven Booth, Tabitha Lawing, Nicole Ferguson, Addie Manthey, and Kelcey Watson.