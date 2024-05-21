Watch Jennifer Simard, Megan Hilty, and Christopher Sieber in a Scene From Death Becomes Her

The Broadway-bound musical is currently having its world premiere at the Cadillac Palace Theatre in Chicago.

Get a first look at Jennifer Simard (Company), Megan Hilty (9 to 5), and Christopher Sieber (The Prom) in the Broadway-bound new musical Death Becomes Her, which opened last night at Chicago’s Cadillac Palace Theatre. Watch the video below.

Death Becomes Her is based on the 1992 film and features a book by Marco Pennette, a score by Julia Mattison and Noel Carey, and direction and choreography by Christopher Gattelli. It starts Broadway performances at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on October 23.