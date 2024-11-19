Video Flash

Watch Grey Henson and Sean Astin in Elf the Musical

Elf the Musical is running at the Marquis Theatre through January 4.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

November 19, 2024

Elf the Musical is back on Broadway for a limited holiday run at the Marquis Theatre through January 4. Based on the 2003 film, Elf the Musical stars Grey Henson as Buddy and Sean Astin in his Broadway debut as Santa. Watch them and the rest of the cast in the video below.

Elf features a book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar, and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. The cast also includes Ashley Brown as Emily Hobbs, Kayla Davion as Jovie, and Michael Hayden as Walter Hobbs.

