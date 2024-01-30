Watch Ariana Madix’s First Curtain Call in Chicago

Ariana Madix (Vanderpump Rules) made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago last night, January 29. Watch her first curtain call at the Ambassador Theatre in the video below.

The current cast of Chicago, the longest-running show currently on Broadway, also includes Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Lili Thomas as Matron “Mama” Morton, Red Concepción as Amos Hart, and J. London as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes David Bushman, Max Clayton, Kristine Covillo, Jennnifer Dunne, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Arian Keddell, Mary Claire King, Marty Lawson, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Angel Reda, Jermaine R. Rembert, Michael Scirrotto, and Jayke Workman.