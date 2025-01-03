Watch Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo Sing "When You Believe" from The Prince of Egypt

Actor Cara Delevingne released the footage, which she took at last year’s Met Gala.

Actor Cara Delevingne has released a four-part performance video of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande performing “When You Believe” from The Prince of Egypt.

The footage comes from the 2024 Met Gala, at which the Wicked stars performed the number in front of the museum’s Temple of the Dendur.

The tune is penned by Stephen Schwartz, who also supplied the music and lyrics for Wicked, which has become an even greater international sensation following its cinematic release at the end of last November.

The Prince of Egypt ran in the West End from 2020 at the Dominion Theatre. The London production is available for streaming from BroadwayHD. You can read TheaterMania’s review here.

You can watch the video of Erivo and Grande singing (in its four separate parts) below.

The eagerly anticipated second part of the Wicked movie adaptation will be released November 21. The first part is now available for streaming.