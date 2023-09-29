Watch: A 21st Century Chat With Doc Browns Roger Bart and Cory English

Broadway and West End stars of Back to the Future tell us about hopping in the DeLorean eight times a week.

Great Scott! We have a blockbuster pairing for you in our latest edition of West End vs. Broadway!

In celebration of the New York and London productions of Back to the Future: The Musical, we decided to bring Tony Award winner Roger Bart – who originated the role of Doc Brown in Manchester, London and now on Broadway – and his West End successor Cory English together for a “21st Century” tête-à-tête.

Check out their DeLorean-fuelled conversation in the video above.: