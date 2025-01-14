TheaterMania Logo white orange
Waitress: The Musical Will Stream on Max Starting on Valentine's Day

This is a film of the Broadway production.

Linda Buchwald

Linda Buchwald

| New York City |

January 14, 2025

Still from Waitress
Sara Bareilles, Caitlin Houlahan, and Charity Angel Dawson in Waitress: The Musical
(Courtesy of Dear Hope Productions/National Artists Management Company/Night & Day Pictures)

Waitress: The Musical will make its streaming debut on Friday, February 14 on Max in the United States.

The musical is based on Adrienne Shelley’s motion picture of the same name, which will be available on the streaming platform starting February 1. The show features music and lyrics by Tony nominee Sara Bareilles and a book by Jessie Nelson.

Bareilles also stars as Jenna Hunterson, a waitress and expert pie maker stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage, in this filmed version of the stage musical. The film also stars Charity Angél Dawson, Caitlin Houlahan, Drew Gehling, Dakin Matthews, Eric Anderson, Joe Tippett, and Christopher Fitzgerald.

The film of Waitress: The Musical was directed by Brett Sullivan and the stage musical was directed by Diane Paulus. The film was produced by Michael Roiff, Barry & Fran Weissler, Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson, and Paul Morphos in association with FilmNation Entertainment.

