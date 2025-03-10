The Billy Joel ballet will get a new staging in Florida.

Florida’s Asolo Repertory Theatre will present a newly reimagined production of Twyla Tharp and Billy Joel’s Broadway hit Movin’ Out, beginning performances in Sarasota on November 13 for a run through December 28.

Tharp will return to the musical she conceived, directed, and choreographed, bringing the show “into a new era” and reexploring “how the characters interact with the music.” Asolo presents the production alongside the original Broadway producer, Nederlander Presentations Inc.

Movin’ Out played more than 1,300 performances on Broadway from 2002-05, winning Tharp a Tony for her choreography and Joel a Tony for his orchestrations (he won alongside Stuart Malina).

Using characters and themes from Joel’s extensive songbook, the show tells the story of a group of friends and lovers during the Vietnam War. In addition to the title number, songs in the show include “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant,” “River of Dreams,” “The Stranger,” and “We Didn’t Start the Fire.”

Casting and additional details will be announced at a later date.