Two River Announces Cast and Creative Team for Kate Hamill’s The Scarlet Letter

Two River Theater announces the cast and creative team for its world premiere of The Scarlet Letter by Kate Hamill (Pride and Prejudice, Little Women), directed by Shelley Butler.

Based on the novel by Nathaniel Hawthorne, The Scarlet Letter showcases the strength of a woman, Hester Prynne, who will not let the rules of an unjust society define her as she strives for a better life for herself and her daughter. The Scarlet Letter runs from February 3 – 25 in the Joan and Robert M. Rechnitz Theater.

The cast features Mary Bacon as Goody Hibbins, Nikki Calonge as Pearl, Kevin Isola as Chillingworth, Keshav Moodliar as Dimmesdale, Amelia Pedlow as Hester Prynne, and Triney Sandoval as Governor Hibbins.

The creative team includes scenic designer Takeshi Kata, costume designer Sara Ryung Clement, lighting designer Philip Rosenberg, sound designer and composer Kate Marvin, puppet designer James Ortiz, puppetry by Will Gallacher, hair and makeup designer Roxanne De Luna, and fight and intimacy director Rocío Mendez.