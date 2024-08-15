Obituaries

Tony-Winning Producer Adam Epstein Dies at 49

Epstein’s producing credits include the Tony-winning musical Hairspray.

| Miami |

August 15, 2024

(© Joseph Marzullo/WENN)

Tony-winning producer Adam Epstein died on August 13 at the age of 49 from a brain tumor (gliosarcoma).

Epstein was born in Miami and went on to study political science at New York University. His first Broadway credit was as a production assistant on The Life in 1997. His other Broadway producing credits were for A View From the Bridge in 1997, Amadeus in 1999, The Crucible in 2002, Hairspray in 2002, which earned him a Tony Award when it won Best Musical, The Wedding Singer in 2006, and Cry-Baby in 2008, which was his idea to develop into a musical after the success of Hairspray.

In recent years, after receiving a master’s degree in American studies at Brown University, Epstein had been working in political media, with his YouTube show, The Dispatch, his Dirty Moderate podcast, and as a liberal pundit on Fox News. He also worked as a guest lecturer at Harvard and Columbia.

Epstein is survived by his mother, Bonnie Cypen Epstein (Michael Magazine); his father, Dr. Marc (Nancy) Epstein; his brother Brett (Natalie) Epstein; his sister, Logan Epstein (Ryan Moynihan); nieces Hazel, Sophie, and Lucy Epstein; and nephew, Oliver Epstein.

