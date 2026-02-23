Tony Nominee Kenita R. Miller Will Star in Heather Christian's Animal Wisdom

Signature Theatre presents the off-Broadway premiere of Heather Christian’s Animal Wisdom, directed by Keenan Tyler Oliphant, from May 5-June 14 in the Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

In the first iteration of Animal Wisdom at Bushwick Starr, Christian played herself. For this new production, Tony Award-nominee Kenita R. Miller steps into the role of “H.” Emma Duncan will play the character for select matinee performances.

The band features El Beh (cello), Alexandra Crosby (music director/piano), Francesca Dawis (violin), Caro Moore (percussion), Kris Saint-Louis (bass), and Zack Zaromatidis (guitar).

The creative team includes scenic designer Emmie Finckel, costume designer Brenda Abbandandolo, lighting designer Masha Tsimring, and sound designer Nick Kourtides.

Animal Wisdom is described as “a musical séance like no other — where the veil is thin, the music is wild, and the spirits of memory come roaring to life.”.