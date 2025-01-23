Tony Nominee Justin Cooley Will Join the Kimberly Akimbo National Tour

Justin Cooley, who originated the role of Seth Weetis in Kimberly Akimbo on Broadway and was nominated for a Tony Award for the role, will join the national tour as Seth on Friday, February 7 in Las Vegas. Cooley will remain in the tour through March 16. Miguel Gil will return to the tour on Tuesday, March 18, in Detroit.

The cast also includes three-time Tony Award nominee Carolee Carmello as Kimberly, Jim Hogan as Buddy, Emily Koch as Debra, Laura Woyasz as Pattie, Grace Capeless as Delia, Skye Alyssa Friedman as Teresa, Darron Hayes as Martin, and Pierce Wheeler as Aaron. Sarah Lynn Marion, Regene Seven Odon, Marcus Phillips, Bailey Ryon, and Brandon Springman are the understudies, and Valerie Wright is the Kimberly standby.

In the Tony-winning Best Musical, Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey where she is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush, and possible felony charges.

Kimberly Akimbo, based on the play by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire, features book and lyrics by Lindsay-Abaire, music by Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori, choreography by Danny Mefford, direction by Jessica Stone, scenic design by Tony Award winner David Zinn, costume design by Sarah Laux, lighting design by Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada, projection design by Lucy MacKinnon, wig, hair, and make-up design by J. Jared Janas, music supervision by Chris Fenwick, music direction by Leigh Delano, orchestrations by John Clancy, and additional orchestrations by Macy Schmidt.

Click here for a complete list of tour stops.