Token Theatre Announces the Company’s First Full Production, Zac Efron

Chicago Asian American theater company Token Theatre has announced the company’s first full production, Zac Efron, written by artistic director David Rhee, co-written by managing director Wai Yim, and directed by two-time Emmy Award winner Alan Muraoka (Sesame Street). Zac Efron plays at A Red Orchid Theatre June 20-July 21.

Zac Efron is about two Asian Americans looking for love and features Hansel Tan (Madam Secretary), Gordon Chow, and Token Theatre artists Wai Yim and David Rhee (Thoroughly Modern Millie).

Token Theatre launched with live, online performances of Zac Efron in 2020 and 2021 and the company aims to change the narrative and shatter the false constructs about Asian Americans by creating new stories, reimagining classic works, and empowering artists to reshape the American identity.