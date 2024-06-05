Tim Minchin Will Tour North America in August

Tim Minchin, the Olivier Award-winning, Grammy and Tony Award-nominated composer returns to North America this summer with An Unfunny* Evening with Tim Minchin and his Piano, a 13-city tour beginning on August 3 in Vancouver at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre and ending on August 25 in New York City at Town Hall.

An Unfunny* Evening with Tim Minchin and his Piano comes with the disclaimer that ‘this is not a comedy gig,’ although there are no guarantees about the absence of amusement. Minchin will perform songs from his 2020 studio album, Apart Together, his musicals, Matilda and Groundhog Day, his TV and film writing, and his early song-writing days.

The complete tour schedule is as follows:

Sat, Aug 3 Queen Elizabeth Theatre in Vancouver, BC

Tue, Aug 6 Newmark Theatre in Portland, OR

Wed, Aug 7 Moore Theatre in Seattle, WA

Fri, Aug 9 Masonic Auditorium in San Francisco, CA

Sat, Aug 10 Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, CA

Tue, Aug 13 Paramount Theatre in Denver, CO

Thu, Aug 15 ACL Live – Moody Theatre in Austin, TX

Fri, Aug 16 Majestic Theatre in Dallas, TX

Tue, Aug 20 Massey Hall in Toronto, ON

Wed, Aug 21 State Theatre in Minneapolis, MN

Fri, Aug 23 Boch Center Shubert Theatre in Boston, MA

Sat, Aug 24 Warner Theatre in Washington, DC

Sun, Aug 25 Town Hall in New York, NY