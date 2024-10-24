The Walking Dead's Seth Gilliam to Star in World Premiere of Adam Szymkowicz’s New Play

The Sex Writer runs October 30-November 17 at the Gene Frankel Theatre.

The world premiere of Adam Szymkowicz’s new play The Sex Writer, directed by Thin Duke’s founding artistic director Philip Cruise, runs October 30-November 17 at the Gene Frankel Theatre. The play features Seth Gilliam (The Wire, The Walking Dead).

When a family tragedy occurs, a writer returns to her hometown. Jane’s father, an “important” writer has just died by suicide and Jane, a professor and spicy romance writer, goes home to her small town to deal with the details of death.

In addition to Gilliam, the cast features David Arthur Bachrach, Olivia Baseman, Philip Cruise, Tammi Cubilette (House of Buggin’), Sionne Elise, Callie Fabac, Jim Hawkins, Christopher Lee, Edward Miller, and Jack Morrill.

The creative team includes costume designer Holly Pocket McCaffrey and lighting and sound designer PJ Mapother.