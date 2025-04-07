The Shark Is Broken Will Kick Off NSMT's 70th Anniversary Season

Bill Hanney’s North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) kicks off its expanded 70th Anniversary 2025 season with the play The Shark Is Broken, which had runs on Broadway and the West End. The original Broadway creative team will reunite for this new production running May 2-11. The play about the making of Jaws will then have a summer run at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center in Martha’s Vineyard, where the original film was shot 50 years ago.

Co-written by Ian Shaw and Joseph Nixon, The Shark Is Broken explores the making of a major motion picture with testy, feuding costars, unpredictable weather, and a shark prop that constantly breaks down. In this comedy, Jaws stars Robert Shaw (father of co-writer Ian Shaw), Richard Dreyfuss, and Roy Scheider bond, argue, drink, gamble, and pray for an end to the shoot, not knowing it will change their lives forever.

This production stars Timothy W. Hull as Robert Shaw, Jonathan Randell Silver as Richard Dreyfuss, and Josh Tyson as Roy Scheider. The understudies will be Kevin Loreque for Robert Shaw and Roy Scheider and Jacob Louchheim for Richard Dreyfuss.

The creative team, which reunites several of the original Broadway and West End members, will include director Guy Masterson, scenic designer Duncan Henderson, costume coordinator and additional costume designer Rebecca Glick, lighting designer Jeff Greenberg, sound designer and original music composer Adam Cork, and additional sound designer Alex Berg.