The Second City New York Announces Opening Slate of Shows

The comedy institution’s new entertainment complex will open on November 16.

The Second City, Chicago’s famed comedy institution, will open a new location in Williamsburg, Brooklyn on November 16. The nearly 12,000 square-foot entertainment complex will have two cabaret-style live theaters, seven training center classrooms, and a full-service restaurant and bar.

The following shows have been announced for the venue’s opening slate: The Second City Presents The First City Revue—a sketch comedy and improv show celebrating New York City, Jack Frost Roasting On an Open Fire—an interactive comedy holiday revue, and The Second City’s Improv Holiday Brunch—a seasonal breakfast with an improv show.

The Second City’s first New York City-based cast includes E.J. Cameron, Ashley Leisten, Ben Rameaka, Yazmin Ramos, Drew Reilly, and Jacklyn Uweh. Alan Kliffer is the artistic director for NYC, with Jeff Bouthiette as musical director, Kayla Freeman as stage manager, and Kurt Cruz as technical director.

