The Notebook to Launch North American Tour

The tour kicks off next fall in Cleveland.

Zachary Stewart

| Cleveland |

August 16, 2024

Maryann Plunkett and Dorian Harewood star in The Notebook, directed by Michael Greif and Schele Williams, at Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.
(© Julieta Cervantes)

Producers Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch have announced plans for a North American tour of The Notebook, the new musical adaptation of the bestselling Nicholas Sparks novel, which is now playing Broadway’s Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre.

Performances will begin in September 2025 at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio. Additional cities will be announced at a later date.

The Notebook features music and lyrics by Ingrid Michaelson and a book by playwright Bekah Brunstetter (This Is Us). The production is directed by Michael Greif (Dear Evan Hansen) and Schele Williams (Aida), with choreography by Katie Spelman (Associate Choreographer on Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The creative team on Broadway includes scenic design by David Zinn and Brett J. Banakis, costume design by Paloma Young, lighting design by Ben Stanton, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Mia Neal, and projection design by Lucy Mackinnon. The production’s music supervisor is Carmel Dean, who also collaborated on arrangements with Ingrid Michaelson and on orchestrations with John Clancy, and the music director is Geoffrey Ko. Casting by The Telsey Office, Patrick Goodwin, CSA.

You can read TheaterMania’s review of The Notebook on Broadway here.

 

