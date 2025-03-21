The Jonathan Larson Project Sets Early Closing Off-Broadway

The new musical revue features 20 “undiscovered” songs by the composer of Rent.

The Jonathan Larson Project, a musical revue featuring the unheard songs written by Rent creator Jonathan Larson, will end its run at the Orpheum Theatre on March 30. The production was scheduled to run until June 1.

The five-person company is made up of Adam Chanler-Berat, Taylor Iman Jones, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus, and Jason Tam, with Gilbert Bailey II and Jessie Hooker-Bailey as understudies.

Originating as a cabaret show at 54 Below, The Jonathan Larson Project is conceived by Jennifer Ashley Tepper, directed by John Simpkins, and choreographed by Byron Easley. Cynthia Meng is music director, with Charlie Rosen as orchestrator and music supervisor. The arrangements are by Rosen and Natalie Tenenbaum.

The show will feature cut songs from Larson’s well-known works like Rent and tick, tick… BOOM!, material created for theatrical revues, and music written for the radio, some of which had never before been publicly performed or recorded.

Marcus and Mientus both appeared in the original cabaret version of the piece and are heard on the Ghostlight Records cast album.