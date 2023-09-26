Teal Wicks, Nkrumah Gatling, and More Set for Ragtime at Signature Theatre

The musical Ragtime, with book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, will run from October 24-January 7 at Signature’s MAX Theatre in Arlington, Virginia. The Tony-winning musical is based on the book by E.L. Doctorow and follows three American families at the turn of the 20th century.

The production, directed by Signature artistic director Matthew Gardiner, stars Bill English (Anything Goes) as Father, Nkrumah Gatling (Camelot) as Coalhouse Walker Jr., Jake Loewenthal (Signature’s Into the Woods) as Mother’s Younger Brother, Awa Sal Secka as Sarah, Bobby Smith as Tateh, and Teal Wicks (The Cher Show) as Mother.

The cast also includes Lawrence Redmond as Grandfather, Maria Rizzo as Evelyn Nesbit, Todd Scofield as J.P. Morgan, Edward L. Simon as Harry Houdini, Dani Stoller as Emma Goldman, Jordyn Taylor as Sarah’s Friend, Gregory Twomey as Willie Conklin, Douglas Ullman Jr. as Henry Ford, and Tobias A. Young as Booker T. Washington. Erin Driscoll, Ariel Friendly, Claire Leyden, Keenan McCarter, Nurney, Theodore Sapp, and Kara-Tameika Watkins make up the ensemble. The role of The Little Boy is played by Matthew Lamb (Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building).

The role of The Little Girl alternates between Avery Laina Harris and Emerson Holt Lacayo. The role of Coalhouse Walker III alternates between Jonathan Keith and Maxwell Kwadjo Talbert. The understudies are Tobi Baisburd, Trenton McKenzie Beavers, IO Browne, Jordan Clark Halsey, and Lucas Rahaim.

The creative team for Ragtime includes music director Jon Kalbfleisch, choreographer Ashleigh King, scenic Designer Lee Savage, costume designer Erik Teague, lighting designer Tyler Micoleau, sound designer Eric Norris, wig designer Anne Nesmith, fight choreographer Casey Kaleba, dialect coach Lisa Nathans, and EDIA consultant/dramaturg Dr. Amena Johnson. Music preparation is by Scott Ninmer.