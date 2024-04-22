Take a Look at Cabaret Opening Night Pics

See photos from the red carpet of the revival starring Eddie Redmayne and Gayle Rankin that opened last night on Broadway.

Cabaret opened last night, April 21, at the August Wilson Theatre. The semi-immersive production directed by Rebecca Frecknall stars Eddie Remayne as the Emcee and Gayle Rankin as Sally Bowles.

The production also features Bebe Neuwirth as Fraulein Schneider, Ato Blankson-Wood as Clifford Bradshaw, Steven Skybell as Herr Schultz, Henry Gottfried as Ernst Ludwig, and Natascia Diaz as Fritzie/Kost.

The cast includes Gabi Campo as Frenchie, Ayla Ciccone-Burton as Helga, Colin Cunliffe as Hans, Marty Lauter as Victor, Loren Lester as Herman/Max, David Merino as Lulu, Julian Ramos as Bobby, MiMi Scardulla as Texas, and Paige Smallwood as Rosie. Swings include Hannah Florence, Pedro Garza, Christian Kidd, Corinne Munsch, Chloé Nadon-Enriquez, and Karl Skyler Urban.

The prologue company, the dancers and musicians that welcome audiences to the Kit Kat Club, features dancers Alaïa, IRON BRYAN, Will Ervin Jr., Sun Kim, Deja McNair, and swings Ida Saki and Spencer James Weidie. The musicians of the prologue are Brian Russell Carey (piano and bass), Francesca Dawis (violin), Keiji Ishiguri (dedicated substitute), Maeve Stier (accordion), and Michael Winograd (clarinet).

Cabaret has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and a book by Joe Masteroff based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

The production features choreography by Julia Cheng and is designed by Tom Scutt.

The creative team also includes music supervisor and music director Jennifer Whyte, lighting designer Isabella Byrd, sound designer Nick Lidster, hair and wig designer Sam Cox, makeup designer Guy Common, associate director and prologue director Jordan Fein, and prologue composer and prologue music director Angus MacRae.

Read TheaterMania’s review of the production here.