A preview of the new musical Illinoise has been released. Based on the concept album by Sufjan Stevens, Illinoise features as story by Justin Peck and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Jackie Sibblies Drury. Peck directs and choreographs the dance-infused musical, which recently revealed casting. The show is slated to debut at Chicago Shakespeare Theater January 28 – February 18 ahead of a run at New York’s Park Avenue Armory March 3-23.