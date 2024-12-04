T.R. Knight and More Join Cast of Stranger Things on Broadway

Additional casting has been announced for Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway, which starts performances on March 28, 2025, with an official opening on April 22, at the Marquis Theatre.

As previously announced, West End star Louis McCartney will make his Broadway debut as Henry Creel. McCartney will be joined by Rosie Benton (Patriots) as Virginia Creel, Alex Breaux (Stranger Things season 5) as Dr. Brenner, Nicky Eldridge as Bob Newby, Andrew Hovelson (Lucky Guy) as Principal Newby, Alison Jaye (Shameless) as Joyce Maldonado, Emmy Award nominee T.R. Knight (Grey’s Anatomy) as Victor Creel, Emmy Award nominee Gabrielle Nevaeh (Nickelodeon’s That Girl Lay Lay) as Patty Newby, and Burke Swanson (Back to the Future: The Musical) as James Hopper, Jr.

Additional casting will be announced next month.

Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne, and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology of the popular Netflix series, Stranger Things: The First Shadow is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry, and co-directed by Justin Martin. It takes place before the series, in Hawkins in 1959, when new student Henry Creel arrives in town.

The production features set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, original music composition, orchestration, arrangements, and supervision by D.J. Walde, illusions design and visual effects by Jamie Harrison and Chris Fisher, video design and visual effects by 59, choreography by Coral Messam, movement direction by Lynne Page, and wig, hair, and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates.