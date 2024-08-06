Stranger Things: The First Shadow Sets Broadway Dates, Theater

The prequel drama, currently running in London, announces its New York engagement.

The hit West End production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow will come to Broadway in time for the 2025 Tony Awards, beginning previews March 28, 2025, at the Marquis Theatre. Opening night is Tuesday, April 22.

Written by Kate Trefry and co-directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, the theatrical prequel to the iconic Netflix series has a story by show creators the Duffer Brothers, alongside Jack Thorne and series writer Trefry.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow will have set design is by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, illusions design and visual effects by Jamie Harrison and Chris Fisher, video design and visual effects by 59 Productions, original music and arrangements by DJ Walde, choreography by Coral Messam, movement direction by Lynne Page, wigs, hair, and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, and technical direction by Gary Beestone.

Set in 1959, the epic drama has a cast of characters that includes young versions of Jim Hopper, Joyce Maldonado, and Bob Newby, and follows the goings on in Hawkins when a young student named Henry Creel arrives and starts discovering that he and his family can’t escape his past.

Currently running at the Phoenix Theatre in London, Stranger Things: The First Shadow won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best New Play and the Olivier Award for Best Entertainment.

Casting for the Broadway run will be announced in the coming weeks.