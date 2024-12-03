Swept Away Is Getting an Original Broadway Cast Recording

The album will be released digitally on February 7.

Producers Matthew Masten, Sean Hudock, and Madison Wells Live have announced that the original Broadway cast recording for Swept Away, featuring music and lyrics by the Avett Brothers, will be digitally released on Friday, February 7, 2025. A physical CD will be released in early 2025 on Joy Machine Records, produced by Brian Usifer, Chris Miller, Will Van Dyke, and Madison Wells Live.

Swept Away starring Tony winner John Gallagher Jr., Tony nominee Stark Sands, Adrian Blake Enscoe, and Wayne Duvall officially opened at the Longacre Theatre on November 19. The ensemble includes Josh Breckenridge, Hunter Brown, Matt DeAngelis, Cameron Johnson, Brandon Kalm, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Orville Mendoza, Chase Peacock, Tyrone L. Robinson, David Rowen, and John Sygar. Swings include John Michael Finley and Robert Pendilla.

Featuring a book by Tony winner John Logan (Red) and direction by Tony winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening), the musical is about a crew of sailors on a whaling expedition whose ship capsizes.

Click here to pre-order the album.