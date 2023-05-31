Sutton Foster to Lead Encores! Once Upon a Mattress, Adapted by Amy Sherman-Palladino

Also on tap for the Encores! season are Jelly’s Last Jam and Titanic.

Leading the way is Once Upon a Mattress, which will feature a new adaptation by Gilmore Girls, Bunheads, and Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creator Amy Sherman-Palladino. Starring as Princess Winnifred will be Tony winner Sutton Foster, who is one of Sherman-Palladino’s frequent collaborators. Running January 24-28, the beloved Mary Rodgers/Marshall Barer/Jay Thompson/Dean Fuller musical will be directed by Lear deBessonet.

Robert O’Hara will direct the Jelly Roll Morton biomusical Jelly’s Last Jam, which features a book by George C. Wolfe and score by Susan Birkenhead, Luther Henderson, and Jelly Roll Morton. It runs February 21-25.

Finally, Anne Kauffman will helm a version of Maury Yeston and Peter Stone’s Tony-winning Titanic that emphasizes the sweep of Yeston’s score while pairing the show down to its essence. Titanic sets sail June 12-16.

Additionally, City Center will premiere the new RIchard LaGravenese and Daniel “Koa” Beaty rework of Rodgers and Hart’s Pal Joey, which runs November 1-5 as its gala presentation. Codirected by Savion Glover and Tony Goldwyn, the musical will star Ephraim Sykes as Joey, Elizabeth Stanley as Vera, Jennifer Holliday as Lucille, Aisha Jackson as Linda, and Brooks Ashmanskas.

Also on tap, April 30-May 12, is the new Kate Prince ballet Message in a Bottle, which weaves together the songs of Sting to tell the story of three siblings driven from their home by war. Alex Lacamoire will provide arrangements.