Stephen Sondheim’s Connecticut Home Goes on Sale

The initial asking price is $3.25 million.

Editorial Staff
Stephen Sondheim’s house in Connecticut.
(© Coldwell Banker)

Real estate agency Coldwell Banker has just listed the Connecticut home of the late Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim. The initial asking price is $3,250,000. The Connecticut house was Sondheim’s second home after his Turtle Bay townhouse, which went on the market in July. According to the listing, the house, which is “nestled on over 9 acres along a serene country road,” was built in 1792 and has been “lovingly restored.” It features three bedrooms, 3.5 baths, central air, and a working fireplace.

Stephen Sondheim’s piano in his Connecticut house.
(© Coldwell Banker)

You can click here to see more photos.

