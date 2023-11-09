Stephen Sondheim’s Connecticut Home Goes on Sale

Real estate agency Coldwell Banker has just listed the Connecticut home of the late Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim. The initial asking price is $3,250,000. The Connecticut house was Sondheim’s second home after his Turtle Bay townhouse, which went on the market in July. According to the listing, the house, which is “nestled on over 9 acres along a serene country road,” was built in 1792 and has been “lovingly restored.” It features three bedrooms, 3.5 baths, central air, and a working fireplace.

