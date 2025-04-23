TheaterMania Logo white orange
Stephen Sondheim and David Ives's Here We Are to Be Published This May

The script release coincides with the musical’s UK premiere.

Tanyel Gumushan

| London |

April 23, 2025

A scene from Here We Are at the Shed in 2023
(© Emilio Madrid)

Here We Are, the final musical by Stephen Sondheim, will be published this spring by Nick Hern Books, coinciding with the show’s European premiere at the National Theatre.

Running in London this April, Here We Are features a score by Sondheim, a book by David Ives, and direction by Joe Mantello. It is inspired by two films – The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel – by Luis Buñuel. It follows a group of guests who find themselves unable to leave a dinner party, and was first seen at the Shed in New York in 2023, where it earned positive reviews.

In addition to the complete book and lyrics, the published edition of Here We Are will also feature an essay by Ives on writing with Sondheim.

Copies will be available to purchase alongside performances at the National Theatre beginning May 7, and online and at other retailers beginning May 22.

