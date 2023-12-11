Stephen Fry to Narrate World Premiere of a New Musical U.Me

BBC World Service has announced the world premiere of U.Me: The Complete Musical, part two of U.Me: The Musical, which was released in 2021. A Magnum Opus production for the BBC, U.Me: The Complete Musical will premiere globally on February 21, 2024, on BBC World Service, BBC Sounds, YouTube, and all podcast providers.

U.Me: The Musical was an original musical, staged for radio and podcast, set during the global pandemic. In it, two young strangers, Rose and Ryo, meet online and fall in love, resulting in Ryo flying from Japan to London for Rose. U.Me: The Complete Musical returns with part two, set after lockdown as Rose and Ryo’s relationship takes an unexpected turn.

BAFTA and Golden Globe nominee Stephen Fry (Twelfth Night) will be returning as special guest narrator. The musical will be performed by the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, with music and lyrics by Theo Jamieson and book by Jamieson and Simon Pitts. The music has been produced by music producer Steve Levine. The musical will also feature animation by Dan Masterton at Mighty Pie Creative Studio on the BBC World Service YouTube page.