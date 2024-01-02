Spanish Cast Recording of Antonio Banderas and Emilio Aragón’s Godspell Now Available

The album is available digitally and for pre-order on CD.

The cast album of Antonio Banderas, Teatro del Soho CaixaBank, and Emilio Aragón’s Spanish production of John-Michael Tebelak and Stephen Schwartz’s musical Godspell, released by Concord Theatricals Recordings, is now available on streaming and digital platforms worldwide. CDs are available in Spain and for pre-order in the US here.

Banderas produced Godspell, which began its run in Malaga, Spain, on November 3, 2022, alongside his theater company, Teatro del Soho CaixaBank, Estudio Caribe, and Aragón, the production’s director and musical director.

The cast recording features (in alphabetical order) Aaron Cobos, Andro Crespo, Angy Fernández, Noemí Gallego, Daniel Garod, Pepe Nufrio, Raúl Ortiz, Nuria Pérez, Laia Prats, Roko, and Víctor Ullate Roche. Additional cast members include Javier Ariano, Daniel Garod, and Mónica Solaun.

Godspell was conceived and originally directed by Tebelak with music and lyrics by Schwartz. New Spanish lyric and book translations are by Roser Batalla. Godspell (2023 Spanish Cast Recording) was produced by Banderas and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank and executive produced by Marc Montserrat-Drukker and Noelia Ortega. The music was produced by Manolo Toro, with cast album musical direction and assistant music production by Olga Domínguez. The album was recorded, edited, and mixed by Toro and mastered by Oscar Zambrano.

Click here to stream or download the recording.