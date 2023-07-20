Solea Pfeiffer to Replace Eva Noblezada in Hadestown on Broadway

Hadestown has announced a new resident of the underworld. Beginning August 15, Solea Pfeiffer will take on the role of Eurydice, replacing Eva Noblezada, who departs on August 13.

Pfeiffer is one of many cast shifts the production will undergo in the next few months; Tony nominee Phillip Boykin will join the Broadway cast as Hades and musician Betty Who will take on the role of Persephone beginning September 5. Lillias White has extended her run as Hermes through February 4.

Featuring a book and score by Anaïs Mitchell and direction by Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown follows two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. The Broadway production won eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score, and Best Direction.

The Broadway cast currently features Jewelle Blackman as Persephone, Reeve Carney as Orpheus, Tom Hewitt as Hades, Noblezada as Eurydice, and White as Hermes.

Pfeiffer is currently playing Ophelia in the Shakespeare in the Park production of Hamlet. She was Penny Lane in last season’s Broadway musical Almost Famous.