Smash Now Streaming on BroadwayHD Ahead of Broadway Production

The Emmy-winning NBC musical drama is available to stream starting today.

The first season of Smash, the NBC drama about a team of theatermakers attempting to bring a musical about Marilyn Monroe to Broadway, is now available to stream on BroadwayHD.

The show ran on NBC from 2012-13 and starred Debra Messing, Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty, Christian Borle, Brian d’Arcy James, and a host of other Broadway stars.

Playwright Theresa Rebeck was the creator/executive producer on the series, which featured original music by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the team behind Hairspray. Joshua Bergasse won a Primetime Emmy for his choreography.

A stage adaptation will open on Broadway in 2025. It will be directed by Susan Stroman and choreographed by Bergasse.

A virtual watch party will be held on December 19.