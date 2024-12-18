TheaterMania Logo white orange
Smash Now Streaming on BroadwayHD Ahead of Broadway Production

The Emmy-winning NBC musical drama is available to stream starting today.

Editorial Staff

Editorial Staff

| New York City |

December 18, 2024

Katharine McPhee stars in the NBC drama Smash.
(© NBCUniversal)

The first season of Smash, the NBC drama about a team of theatermakers attempting to bring a musical about Marilyn Monroe to Broadway, is now available to stream on BroadwayHD.

The show ran on NBC from 2012-13 and starred Debra Messing, Katharine McPhee, Megan Hilty, Christian Borle, Brian d’Arcy James, and a host of other Broadway stars.

Playwright Theresa Rebeck was the creator/executive producer on the series, which featured original music by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, the team behind Hairspray. Joshua Bergasse won a Primetime Emmy for his choreography. 

A stage adaptation will open on Broadway in 2025. It will be directed by Susan Stroman and choreographed by Bergasse.

A virtual watch party will be held on December 19.

